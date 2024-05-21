American Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

AFG opened at $132.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 236.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 447.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 259,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 212,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $222,476.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $222,476.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,799.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,450. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.