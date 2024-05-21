American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,790,000 after buying an additional 124,815 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,336,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,640,000 after buying an additional 267,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $133.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

