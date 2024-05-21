American Woodmark (AMWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average is $90.69. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

