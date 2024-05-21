Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.45.

Get Amphenol alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $133.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $72.77 and a 1 year high of $134.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Amphenol by 121.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amphenol by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 963,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.