ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.18

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as low as $3.91. ANA shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 1,306 shares trading hands.

ANA Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANA Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

