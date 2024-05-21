Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allegion plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Allegion in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $7.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Allegion

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $123.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.49.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Allegion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Allegion by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Allegion by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.