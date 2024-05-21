Analysts Offer Predictions for DeFi Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTC:DEFTF)

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DeFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for DeFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for DeFi Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

DeFi Technologies Price Performance

DEFTF opened at $0.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. DeFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

