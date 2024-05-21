Analysts Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT at $4.13

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Angi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Angi

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $85,643 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Angi by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Stock Performance

ANGI opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.