Analysts Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Price Target at $87.59

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,669 shares of company stock worth $26,599,075. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Block by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 852,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Block will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

