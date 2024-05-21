Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Price Target at C$301.85

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$301.85.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

TSE BYD opened at C$234.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$274.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$278.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$228.56 and a 12-month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

