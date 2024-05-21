Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price at $39.58

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. Intel has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Analysts expect that Intel will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Intel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 79,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,433,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,256.2% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

