Analysts Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target at $727.15

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $727.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $772.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $695.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA has a 12 month low of $404.80 and a 12 month high of $778.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $250,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of KLA by 358.6% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

