Analysts Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT at $98.47

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,499,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,499,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $3,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,132.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,628 shares of company stock worth $29,214,503. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,214,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRA opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $108.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

