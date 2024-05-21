Analysts Set New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) PT at $1.64

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.64.

NGD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE NGD opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.53.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,949,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 322,638 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in New Gold by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 556,765 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in New Gold by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

