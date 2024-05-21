Analysts Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Price Target at $33.63

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.