Analysts Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Target Price at $6.59

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of PACB opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $522.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 159.5% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $64,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after buying an additional 9,511,787 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

