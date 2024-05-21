Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Price Target at $95.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBH. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare



Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

