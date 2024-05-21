Analysts Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price at $8.47

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TPIC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPIC opened at $3.95 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.96.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $296.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.