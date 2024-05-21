Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ARM (ARM)

ARM (NASDAQ: ARM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2024 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $72.00 to $92.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – ARM had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $156.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – ARM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/6/2024 – ARM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – ARM was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $95.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – ARM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at 110.46 on Tuesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 164.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 116.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 94.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of ARM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

