Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.84

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.84 and traded as high as $15.14. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 172,223 shares changing hands.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 8,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $118,699.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,599.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.