Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.84

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.84 and traded as high as $15.14. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 172,223 shares changing hands.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.