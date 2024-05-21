Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 27,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 184.5% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 30,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,477,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $595,308,000 after buying an additional 39,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.71.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,270 shares of company stock worth $64,605,696 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $191.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $199.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

