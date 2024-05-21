Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.58% of Aptiv worth $144,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,902,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

