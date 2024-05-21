Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $2,946,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $256.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.53 and a 200-day moving average of $240.46. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $198.52 and a 52 week high of $258.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,269.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,269.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,119 shares of company stock valued at $11,416,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

