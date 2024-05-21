ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $24,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 37.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in ASML by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 29.4% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $939.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $938.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $842.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

