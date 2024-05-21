Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) PT Lowered to $25.00

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 160.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATXS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $526.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,115,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,445,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,664,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

