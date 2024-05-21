Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $1,494,422.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at $41,046,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $1,512,305.91.
- On Monday, April 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $1,459,810.74.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,645,810.11.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $1,593,397.35.
- On Friday, April 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total value of $1,708,853.76.
- On Thursday, March 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total value of $1,604,275.47.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $1,588,287.93.
- On Monday, March 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.25, for a total value of $1,625,537.25.
- On Monday, March 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total value of $1,766,211.12.
- On Friday, March 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.85, for a total value of $1,712,891.85.
Atlassian stock opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of -285.46 and a beta of 0.67. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $145.21 and a one year high of $258.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.01.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in Atlassian by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 182,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 153,553 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
