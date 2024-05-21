Atour Lifestyle (ATAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.28 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 42.81%. On average, analysts expect Atour Lifestyle to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATAT opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. Atour Lifestyle has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATAT shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

