AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,436 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

T stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

