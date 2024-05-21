Avantor, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Avantor in a research note issued on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

AVTR stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Avantor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 914,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 64,450 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,067,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

