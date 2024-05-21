AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $138,960.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,061,710 shares of company stock valued at $39,656,533. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AvidXchange by 36.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AvidXchange by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 140.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 19.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

