Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stake Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $292.03 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,976 shares of company stock worth $27,268,201. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

