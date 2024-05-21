Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.07 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 12.85%.

AYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

AYA opened at C$15.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,548.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.93. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$15.70.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

