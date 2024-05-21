Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.07 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

AYA stock opened at C$15.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,548.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$15.70.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

