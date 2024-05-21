B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.67 million for the quarter.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Up 2.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

Shares of NYSE:ECO opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.66.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

Further Reading

