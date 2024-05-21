B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of VCM opened at C$22.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09. The stock has a market cap of C$534.82 million, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.65. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$23.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

