B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Iris Energy in a report issued on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Iris Energy Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ IREN opened at $6.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter worth $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.