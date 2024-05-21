B. Riley Weighs in on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $24.82 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 657.1% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,689,000 after buying an additional 7,425,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,451,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 613,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $870,883.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,097,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,883.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.