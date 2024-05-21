Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ball were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ball by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ball by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 314,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

