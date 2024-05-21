Barclays Downgrades Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to Equal Weight

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSTG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Pure Storage stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,794.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 533,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

