Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.48

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €47.48 ($51.61) and traded as high as €49.10 ($53.36). Basf shares last traded at €48.88 ($53.13), with a volume of 2,985,467 shares.

Basf Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,629.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of €51.00 and a 200 day moving average of €47.48.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

