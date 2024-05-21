Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 183 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 389.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,685.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,751.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,215.38. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,484.82, for a total transaction of $1,511,933.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at $103,732,120.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,484.82, for a total transaction of $1,511,933.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at $103,732,120.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,202 shares of company stock valued at $24,271,615. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.