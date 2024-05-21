Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 4,670 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $361,915,000. Boston Partners grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,659 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 544.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,267 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,940,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after acquiring an additional 500,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $13,930,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

