Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $84.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $73.93 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

