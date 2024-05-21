BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 19,874 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.25% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 63.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter worth $179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.86%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.