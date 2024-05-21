BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 4,679 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 204.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 470,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,234,000 after buying an additional 104,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $343.80 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.02 and a 200-day moving average of $372.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.