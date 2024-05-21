BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 4,867 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,761,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,621,336,000 after purchasing an additional 273,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after buying an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,644,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,033,000 after buying an additional 78,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,499,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,629,000 after acquiring an additional 698,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,833,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock worth $200,239,222. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $144.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $81.88 and a 52-week high of $150.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.46.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

