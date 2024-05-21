BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR stock opened at $182.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.31%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

