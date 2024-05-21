BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 72,290 Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.09% of Frontdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 197.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 305.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

