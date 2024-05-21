BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,418 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $117.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average of $106.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.08.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

