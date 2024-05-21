BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $157.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

